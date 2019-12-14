USM football returns to practice field

HATTIESBURG, Miss. _ The holiday season couldn’t have worked much better for University of Southern Mississippi senior safety D.Q. Thomas.
Thomas, a first-team All-Conference USA selection, joined his teammates Friday afternoon for a brisk 90-minute workout at M.M. Roberts Stadium, marking the start of preparations to meet Tulane University for the 17th annual Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.
The game will be a homecoming of sorts for Thomas, who hails from Arlington, Texas, about a 20-minute drive from Amon G. Carter Stadium on the campus of Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.
“It’s a great bowl, back in my hometown, so I’m really looking forward to it,” Thomas said. “I was excited, just for the fact that we had another chance to play as a team.”
The relatively late Jan. 4 date also works, junior wide receiver Quez Watkins said.
“A lot of people weren’t really happy it was so late, but we’re just going to have to adjust,” Watkins said. “The kind of only thing for me was my mom’s birthday is on Christmas, so I wanted to be there for that.
“So, with this after Christmas, I really don’t mind now.”
USM will have 14 more practices to prepare for its second bowl game in the past three years and third in Coach Jay Hopson’s four years.
“It was good to get back out,” Hopson said.
Hopson said he was delighted with USM’s postseason landing spot.
“I loved it, sentimentally, because we’re a military town, with Camp Shelby,” Hopson said. “I even told them that a former Southern Miss quarterback (Jeff Hammond) was a general in Baghdad. So, to me, it’s kind of a cool deal because there are some strong ties with Southern Miss as a military college.
“To me, while we are not, quote-unquote, a military school, but really, we are, kind of. We do a lot with Camp Shelby and they do a lot supporting us. My dad served about 18 years down at Camp Shelby, so I think it’s pretty cool we are in the Armed Forces Bowl.”
