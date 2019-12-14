Salvation Army needs help to meet Christmas goal

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We all know the infamous kettle bells that you hear coming in and out of stores during the holiday season.
This is the Salvation Army’s red kettle bell fundraiser. Both Hattiesburg and Laurel Salvation Army are not even halfway to their goals for fundraising.
Many are volunteering their time and look forward to it every year.
“I love to do this every year," Sara Crisp said. "I’ve been doing it for 13 years, and I have fun doing it, meeting new people every day, greeting everybody that I see with the kids I like that.
Both chapters need donations. There is only 10 days left to meet their goals.
