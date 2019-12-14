New Augusta holds annual Luminary Walk Through

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of luminaries lined the streets of new Augusta Friday night as part of the annual Luminary Walk Through.
“We do this each year at Christmas,” said New Augusta Civic Club Secretary Andrea McSwain. “We actually pre-sell the luminaires to local businesses and personal homes and things like that. The town of New Augusta goes around and they light those, some people chose to light their own.”
This has been a long standing tradition for the town of New Augusta.
Festivities began at New Augusta Presbyterian Church and went on to New Augusta Methodist Church and First Baptist Church, each having a special program for people to enjoy.
The walk ended at McCoy Park where there was live music and entertainment.
Community members say this holiday tradition is a wonderful way to bring everyone closer together.
"I love it because it makes everybody come out and support the town and it just makes everything beautiful,” said Haley Herring.
"I just gets all the family and friends together for a good time,” said New Augusta Alderman Steve Spicer.
“I feel like it keeps that spirit of an old fashioned Christmas alive,” said McSwain. “A lot of towns I feel like go really big and they blow things out and it kind of takes away from the meaning.”
On Saturday, there will be a Christmas parade, and for the first time, it will be a nighttime parade. Everyone is encouraged to come out for the celebration at 5:30 p.m.
