Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — There has been a lot of concern from coaches and administrators when it comes to the so-called transfer epidemic in college sports. AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo says the increased movement of players has done more good than harm. Three quarterbacks are up for the Heisman Trophy this weekend: LSU's Joe Burrow, Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and Ohio State's Justin Fields. All are transfers. Russo says they have blossomed as players at their new schools. The NCAA has made it easier for athletes in high-profile sports to switch schools. Russo says it is time to do more.