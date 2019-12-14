3 charged in Marion County murder investigation

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office charged three people Friday in connection to the murder of a man in Kokomo.
Two Hattiesburg men, 22-year-old Nathan Smith and 23-year-old Rico Roberts, were each charged with murder and armed robbery in the Oct. 29 shooting death of 57-year-old Essic Darby, according to MCSO.
A third suspect, 25-year-old LaJourdon Travis, of Poplarville, was charged with armed robbery and accessory after the fact of murder.
Deputies responded to the shooting on Hunter Lane and discovered Darby suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene around 8:26 p.m. He was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
