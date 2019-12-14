3 charged in Marion County murder investigation

Nathan Smith (left), Rico Roberts (Center) and LaJourdon Travis have been charged in connection to the shooting death of a Kokomo man. (Source: Marion County Jail)
December 13, 2019 at 7:45 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 7:45 PM

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office charged three people Friday in connection to the murder of a man in Kokomo.

Two Hattiesburg men, 22-year-old Nathan Smith and 23-year-old Rico Roberts, were each charged with murder and armed robbery in the Oct. 29 shooting death of 57-year-old Essic Darby, according to MCSO.

Rico Roberts (left) and Nathan Smith were each charged with murder and armed robbery. (Source: Marion County Jail)

A third suspect, 25-year-old LaJourdon Travis, of Poplarville, was charged with armed robbery and accessory after the fact of murder.

LaJourdon Travis was charged with armed robbery and accessory after the fact of murder. (Source: Marion County Jail)

Deputies responded to the shooting on Hunter Lane and discovered Darby suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at the scene around 8:26 p.m. He was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital.

Deputies responded to the shooting on Hunter Lane in the Kokomo community on Oct. 29 around 8:26 p.m. (Source: WDAM)

The investigation is ongoing.

