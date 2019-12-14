Camp Shelby Cadets network with future employers

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Cadets at Camp Shelby shook hands with potential future employers on Friday. Its all part of the Youth Challenge career day.
"So before here I was like a regular teenager. Like, ‘Oh, I don’t care about dah dah dah dah.’ And now I use manners. I don’t talk back. I’m not like that anymore. I’ve just grown as a person,” said Brooklyn Dequeant, a cadet at Camp Shelby’s Youth Challenge Academy.
Dequeant is describing how the 22-week program at Camp Shelby shaped her as a person. She wanted to prove to herself and everyone else that she could stick through the program.
She tells us she will go to basic training in the spring of 2020. Dequeant wants to join the Air Force.
Military life runs in her family tree. It’s a big reason why she’s was at the career day looking for employment after she graduates next week.
“It was a really big impact on my family," Dequeant said. “It helped my family with a lot of stuff. So I joined.”
Until Dequeant sweats on her first day of basic training, getting experience in the workforce is something she is looking forward to.
Brooklyn will graduate with other cadets from the Mississippi National Guard Youth Challenge Academy next Friday.
