Shop With The Panther Police provides Christmas cheer for students

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Twelve students from the Petal School District went on a special Christmas shopping spree at Walmart on Thursday, thanks to “Shop With The Panther Police” program by the school’s police department.
The students were able to purchase gifts they might otherwise not get this Christmas year.
Nearly $8,000 was raised by holding fundraisers by the school students, faculty and police officers, along with anonymous donations during the year.
Each student was budgeted with $400 for shopping and was accompanied with a family member along with an officer from the department, Superintendent Matt Dillon, Assistant Superintendent Andy Scoggins, the school’s head football coach, Marcus Boyles, and the Director of Human Resources, Margaret Tynes.
Chief Gavin Guy said the program, which is in its fifth year, brings his officers as much joy as it does the kids.
“It’s just a special time for me and a special time for my officers, we enjoy it, they come out here on their off time and do this and this is part where we give back to our students at the school district,” Guy said, “We just feel good about helping in seeing the smiles on their faces, they come up to you, ‘I’m going shopping with you.' That’s just a good feeling and makes us feel real good.”
Money left over from the shopping spree will be used to purchase gifts for other kids in the school district.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.