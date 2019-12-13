Local firefighter helps family escape house fire in Jones Co.

JONES COUTNY, Miss. (WDAM) - Ten fire departments responded to a house fire Friday morning in Jones County.
The fire was reported at 1937 Highway 29 North shortly after 1 a.m. after Glen Musgrove, a firefighter with Soso volunteer fire department, was on his commute home and discovered the residence’s garage was overwhelmed with flames.
Musgrove made efforts to awake the residents, Bobby James, his wife and 17-year-old daughter, and managed to safely help them escape the family’s brick home.
The home was fully submerged in flames when the first firefighters arrived as it sustained heavy damage.
The fire may have been caused by a use of a flood light plugged into the garage for heat for the family’s pet dog outside.
Pleasant Ridge, Soso, Calhoun, South Jones, Southwest Jones, Moselle, M & M, Hebron, Powers and Ellisville fire departments responded to the scene, along with Mississippi Power Company, Centerpoint Energy, Emserv Ambulance Service and the Jones County Sheiriff’s Office.
No injuries were reported.
The Jones County Fire Council wants to remind citizens to use all equipment for its intended purposes and according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
