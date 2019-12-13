Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Parks officials in Louisiana's capital city say more than 500 grass-eating carp have been released into a lake to help gobble up vegetation taking over the water. The Advocate reports that a warmer winter and an excess of nutrients from runoff has allowed vegetation to flourish in Baton Rouge's City Park Lake. The fish released Thursday cost around $5.50 each and were driven down from a fishery in Arkansas. Officials say it will take at least six months for the bottom feeders to make a dent in the overgrowth. In an additional $50 million effort, the city will dredge six neglected lakes in 2020.