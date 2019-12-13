Jones College quartet named JuCo All-America

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Four Jones College football Bobcats earned All-America status from the National Junior College Athletics Association.
Freshman running back Ladamian Webb and sophomore linebacker Daylen Gill were named second-team All-America, while sophomore return specialist Manny Jones and sophomore offensive guard Jordan Chapman were named honorable mention All-America.
The Bobcats had the most players named All-American than any other Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges.
All four players had been named All-MACJC and All-Region 23. The All-America awards were announced earlier this week by the NJCAA.
The 5-foot-8, 190-pound Webb led the team and the MACJC in rushing with 940 yards and had 10 touchdowns. He averaged 104.4 yards per game rushing, which led the MACJC and ranked third in the nation. Webb had 12 receptions for 151 yards and two more touchdowns and finished with 1,001 all-purpose yards this season.
The 6-foot, 230-pound Gill, who led the Bobcats with 61 tackles, had 17 ½ tackles for loss, including 3 ½ sacks. The 17 ½ tackles for loss ranked second in the MACJC and seventh nationally.
Gill, an Ole Miss commitment, also had an interception, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.
The 5-foot-5, 165-pound Jones led the Bobcats with 37 catches for 349 yards and two touchdowns. The Alcorn State commitment had 34 punt returns for 329 yards, including a 69-yard return for a touchdown against East Central.
Jones’ 13.3 yards per return led the MACJC and ranked second nationally.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Chapman anchored an offensive line that allowed just nine sacks in 632 snaps. He graded at 89 percent and allowed just half a sack.
The Bobcats (7-3) finished No. 10 in the final NJCAA poll.
