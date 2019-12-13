Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is The Associated Press college football player of the year in a landslide. He is the first LSU players to win the 21-year-old award. Burrow has led the top-ranked Tigers to an unbeaten season and their first College Football Playoff appearance. He received 51 of 54 first-place votes from AP Top 25 poll voters and a total of 159 points. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young was second with three first-place votes and 69 points. Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields was third with 43 points. Burrow, Young, Fields and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts are also the finalists for the Heisman Trophy.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry is not ready to predict how long Zion Williamson's absence will last beyond initial team estimates that had him playing by the end of this week. The NBA's top overall draft pick still hasn't practiced since having arthroscopic surgery on Oct. 21. But Gentry says Williamson has been engaged with the team at practice and games and has been walking through offensive and defensive sets. Williamson is also traveling with the team. The former Duke star averaged about 23 points in four preseason games and teammates say they expect more of the same when he returns.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton is trying not to let New Orleans' latest bout with key injuries undermine his club's Super Bowl aspirations. The Saints are adapting to the loss of defensive linemen Marcus Davenport and Sheldon Rankins as the Colts come town trying to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. New Orleans has already demonstrated resilience in the face of injuries to players no less prominent than record-setting quarterback Drew Brees. The Saints went 5-0 without Brees and have already clinched the NFC South Division title for a third year running.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — James Manns scored a career-high 26 points as Wright State easily beat Southern 85-62. Grant Basile added 23 points for the Raiders.