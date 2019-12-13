Hattiesburg trio voted 2nd-team Class 5A All-State

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ A trio of Tigers from Hattiesburg High School were accorded Class 5A second-team All-State honors.
Senior receiver/quarterback/running back Rhyen Briscoe was selected to the team as “athlete.” Briscoe was joined by senior linebacker Anthony Bullock and junior defensive back Jacquez Andrews.
The Mississippi Association of Coaches All-State team was selected by a vote of Class 5A coaches across the state.
Briscoe and senior offensive linemen were selected for the Region 4-5A “MVP” offense.
Andrews, Bullock, senior defensive lineman Cedrick McGill, junior defensive back Chanse Duckworth and junior linebacker Tomacio Robinson were selected to the Region 4-5A “MVP” defense.
Four Tigers were selected first-team All-Region 4-5A, including senior offensive lineman SeKyrin Parker, senior running back Jamal Donaldson, junior quarterback Jordan Willis and junior defensive back Walton Thompson.
Four more Hattiesburg players were named second-team All-Region 4-5A, including senior running back Nakarri Gray, senior Kyler Scott, junior defensive lineman Jamarri Gatlin and junior receiver Josh Jones.
The 4-5A MVP and all-region teams were voted on by the region’s eight coaches.
