Growing pains for the Golden Eagles through first ten games

“We could’ve played a much softer schedule and had a much sexier win-loss record but on the other hand I don’t think that would’ve helped get us ready for league play,” Ladner said. “What you have to remember is sometimes winning covers up the stink. There’s an old saying in coaching. That you win, okay well that’s it. Well that’s not really the case all the time. Sometimes by losing it’s not all bad. You’re actually improving and getting better.” “I feel like with this last ten [games] we have become better,” said USM senior forward Leonard Harper-Baker. “Especially with the last game, getting a win and stuff. I feel like that’s motivation coming into the next upcoming game. Overall, we’re gelling at a good pace. I feel like come conference time we’ll be ready.”