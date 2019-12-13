Forrest Health is helping women to stress less this holiday season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest General Hospital’s Women & Children Services and partner Kristen Schroder, influencer behind mommy-blog, “Our Darling Chaos,” have thought of helpful ideas for those who may feel pressure to their busy schedules over the holidays.
Schroder may seem to have it all together on her Instagram stories, but with six children, all under the age of seven and one on the way, she believes the holidays can be extremely stressful.
To help relieve the pressure caused from gift giving, Schroder and FGH’s Women & Children Services suggest making or offering something personal.
“Homemade gifts such as photo albums or babysitting for a friend so they can have some self-care time, make gifts personal and add a special touch,” said Schroder.
Forrest Health Vice President Millie Swan says women take on a good portion of the tasks during holiday season, and Forrest Health wants to help them become more self-aware and remind them to make time for themselves.
“Women are usually the ones trying to make everything right for everyone during the holiday season,” said Swan. “From buying gifts to hosting holiday parties, women take on a good portion of those added tasks. We want to help women become more self-aware during this time of year and remind them to make time for themselves – even during the busy, holiday season.”
Here are some tips that Forrest General recommends helping you stress less this holiday season!
- Stress less about the mess.
- Don’t overbook yourself, it’s okay to say no!
- Serve others. Get involved in your community.
- Make sure to get some silent nights. Don’t snooze on your sleep!
- Don’t break the bank; spend smart and stick to a budget.
- Focus on family traditions, not meeting expectations.
- Give yourself a present, self-care!
