FIRST ALERT: Friday morning forecast

We’re starting off your day cool with cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 40’s. We could see a few showers return later this afternoon so keep your raincoats handy today. Highs will be in the low 60’s. Temperatures this evening will drop into the 50’s with lows in the upper 40’s. This weekend is looking perfect! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60’s for both Saturday and Sunday. Storms will return on Monday as a cold front will move through the area. This will give us a good chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70’s. We’ll have to watch this for a few strong storms but there are a lot of parameters that could prevent severe weather, so we’ll keep an eye on that. Tuesday and Wednesday with be much cooler with highs in the low 50’s under sunny skies.