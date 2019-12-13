Extra Table partners with Subway for healthy food initiative

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Extra Table, the local non-profit organization started by restaurateur Robert St. John, is partnering with a national sandwich chain for its latest fundraiser.
Extra Table has partnered with Subway to raise money for a healthy food initiative that will work to feed fresh and healthy foods to those in need.
The campaign, Meals for Change, earns the organization 25 cents with each purchase of a fresh value meal at any Subway location in Mississippi.
Lenzi Roney, manager of a Pine Belt subway, says they like to give back to the community and this campaign will be great to help Extra Table out.
This campaign will continue until New Years Eve. Their goal is to raise $26,000.
