Eureka School Museum project moves into next phase

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Eureka School Museum in Hattiesburg is getting closer and closer to being ready for visitors.
The renovations on the historic school project have been completed.
"The window tinting was the last aspect of the building itself,” said Museum Manager Latoya Norman. “Whenever we have exhibitions up, we wanted to make sure our collection is completely protected. SPF came in and they put special tint on the windows to protect our artifacts from any harmful radiation and sunlight."
The project is now moving into the next phase, getting historical exhibit pieces. Museum managers are asking for the community’s help in contributing to the museum.
"We are definitely in the process of collecting artifacts, and we want our community to let us know if they have any historic photographs, especially of Mobile Street in its heyday,” said Norman.
Once completed, the museum is expected to have a great impact on the Hattiesburg community.
“This building has a lot of rich history, it is opening in 1921 as the only school for African-Americans in Hattiesburg,” said Norman. “I know the community has already been extremely excited just seeing the progress and knowing that it will be a museum and it will highlight the achievements of the African-American community.”
There is no exact finish date for the museum currently.
