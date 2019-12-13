Bay Springs man sentenced for sexually assaulting child on cruise ship

BOSTON, Mass. (WDAM) - A federal judge sentenced a Bay Springs man Wednesday for sexually assaulting a child during a 2017 cruise.
U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf sentenced 32-year-old Adam Christopher Boyd to 42 months in prison and five years of supervised release after Boyd pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor in April, announced United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Joseph R. Bonavolonta of the FBI Boston field office.
Prosecutors said Boyd assaulted a boy during a seven-day cruise from Boston to Bermuda in August 2017 while the ship was docked in Bermuda.
Bermudian authorities were notified of the rape after the child reported it to ship security. The Bermudian Police Service arrested Boyd after it’s initial investigation and notified authorities in the United States, where he was later charged.
Forensic testing revealed the presence of Boyd’s DNA in the victim’s underwear, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Massachusetts.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Bermuda Police Service, Massachusetts Port Authority and FBI Legat Bridgetown, Barbados, Sub Office Nassau provided assistance in the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anne Paruti.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.