Tim’s Two Cents: Former Southern Miss quarterback Lee Roberts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sat down with former University of Southern Mississippi quarterback and current football analyst Lee Roberts.
Roberts talked about his career as a Golden Eagle, replacing long-time commentator Vic Purvis and the upcoming renewed rivalry between USM and Tulane University in the 17th annual Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.
Roberts played for USM from 1995 to 1998. He led the Golden Eagles to the 1996 and 1997 Conference USA championships.
