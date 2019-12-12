South Central Regional Medical Centers cuts ribbon on new ER facility

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel officially cut the ribbon on its new emergency room facility.
“We had outgrown the emergency room,” said hospital board chairman George Walters. “It was small and really outdated. We just needed a larger facility. We needed a larger facility for our doctors and surgeons. The opportunity came forth that we could do this, and we took advantage of it.”
The new more than 28,000 square foot ER has 21 care treatment rooms, 3 trauma rooms, expanded room space, and on-site CT and x-rays.
There is also an ambulance only entrance and a helicopter pad.
ER directors said the new center will be much more efficient and time-saving.
“In the new space, the way it’s been designed, it’s going to be better for flow,” said emergency services medical director Jeremy Rogers. ”Moving people, moving patients, through the department and also ourselves. If I’m spending a lot of time walking up and down a hallway, that’s wasted time where I could be taking care of a patient.”
This project has been in the works for the last 15 years.
Board members say they are happy to see it finally completed and are looking forward to it being in full force.
“We’re hoping that we do draw some new people into our new facility that are using other places,” said Walters. “If they’ll come in and look at us and visit, I think they will be very satisfied and pleased with it.”
The total cost of the new facility was $33 million.
It will open starting at 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.