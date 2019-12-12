Petal man arrested on drug, gun charges in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal man was arrested on gun and drug charges Wednesday afternoon in Hattiesburg.
Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said 36-year-old Kelvin Johnson was arrested in the area of U.S. Highway 49 and Interstate 59 just after noon.
Police said Johnson was found to be in possession of more than 22 grams of methamphetamine and two pistols.
Johnson was booked into the Forrest County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen weapon and an “enhanced penalty” for possessing a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance.
