Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Heisman Trophy will be awarded Saturday to the player deemed to be the best in college football. The four finalists this year include three quarterbacks. The favorite is LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who has led the Tigers to the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff behind 4,715 passing yards and 48 touchdown passes. Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and Ohio State's Justin Fields are the other QBs. The fourth player is star defensive end Chase Young of Ohio State. All four players will be in the playoff later this month.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out with an injury but the Milwaukee Bucks won their 16th straight game with a 127-112 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Eric Bledsoe led the Bucks with 29 points and Khris Middleton had 24. The Bucks (22-3) tied the second-longest winning streak in franchise history and moved closer to the franchise record of 20 set during the team’s 1970-71 championship season. Antetokounmpo sat out with a right quad tendon injury, missing his first game this season. New Orleans (6-19) lost its 10th straight game despite a season-high 31 points from J.J. Redick.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Xavier Sneed scored 20 points, Antonio and Dajuan Gordon had 13 apiece and Cartier Diarra dished out a career-high 10 assists as Kansas State defeated Alabama State 86-41. It was the most assists in a game by a Wildcat since Marcus Foster in 2014.
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Andre Jones made 10 of 13 shots and scored 21 points to lead six Colonels in double-figure scoring as Nicholls State routed Carver College 118-44. Warith Alatishe scored 14 points with 12 rebounds and Brandon Moore Jr. scored 14 with 10 boards for the Colonels (6-4), who never trailed in winning their fourth straight.
UNDATED (AP) — There are five remaining teams in college basketball that are unbeaten, and four that remain winless. The list of the unbeatens was trimmed even more Tuesday night, when Louisville, Maryland and Butler lost. That leaves Ohio State, Auburn, San Diego State, Duquesne and Liberty as the remaining teams without a defeat. The teams still trying for their first victory are Houston Baptist, Florida A&M, Kennesaw State and Central Connecticut. Louisville lost to Texas Tech, Maryland lost to Penn State and Butler fell to Baylor in a wild night Tuesday.
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Zay Williams had 16 points as Troy beat Jacksonville State 60-55. Darian Adams had 14 points for Troy (4-6), which broke its four-game road losing streak.