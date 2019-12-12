Hattiesburg will bring in New Year with countdown celebration

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will bring in the New Year on Dec. 31 with their second “Hub” sign drop at the intersection of East Front Street and Main Street in downtown Hattiesburg.
On Thursday, city leaders along with elected officials met to discuss the event and to encourage people to come out and enjoy the festivities.
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker says people from all over the state will be in Hattiesburg to welcome in the New Year.
“If you live in Mississippi, Hattiesburg is your destination for New Year’s Eve and there will not be a more exciting time that is safer, and you get to see a ball drop that honors the past while looking forward to the future," Barker said. "You see fireworks and really get to be among 10,000 of your closest friends in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. We look forward to hosting not only Hattiesburg, the Pine Belt region, but also the entire state for this important event.”
During the celebration, the countdown to the New Year will feature the drop of a replica of the iconic 1912 Hub sign, which will be lowered in sync with the countdown.
Immediately following the drop, a dual fireworks show will begin to welcome in the 2020 year.
Festivities will begin at 9:30 p.m. with street vendors and DJ music along with merchants in the area remaining open to serve food and drinks.
At 11:50, Mayor Barker will make remarks and the countdown to 2020 will begin.
Free parking can be found in the downtown area around where the event is happening.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.