Hattiesburg will bring in New Year with countdown celebration

“If you live in Mississippi, Hattiesburg is your destination for New Year’s Eve and there will not be a more exciting time that is safer, and you get to see a ball drop that honors the past while looking forward to the future," Barker said. "You see fireworks and really get to be among 10,000 of your closest friends in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. We look forward to hosting not only Hattiesburg, the Pine Belt region, but also the entire state for this important event.”