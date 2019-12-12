Hattiesburg murder suspect arrested in Calif. extradited to Forrest County

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg murder suspect arrested in San Diego is now in custody in Forrest County.
Carzetta Myers, 48, was arrested by San Diego Police on Nov. 23 on an active warrant for first-degree murder and obstruction of justice in connection to the Sept. 10 shooting death of 31-year-old David Lee Boulton on North 25th Avenue.
Myers’ bond was set at $510,000, according to the Forrest County Jail.
Myers was the third person arrested in the homicide.
Hattiesburg police arrested Nakia Mason on Sept. 12 as he was walking down Katie Avenue near Ronie Street. San Diego police also arrested Keri Guillot on Nov. 4 in connection to the shooting.
Mason and Guillot were each charged with accessory after the fact of murder and obstruction of justice.
