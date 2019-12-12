FIRST ALERT: Thursday morning forecast

We’re starting off your day chilly with clear skies and temperatures in the low 30’s, so be sure to grab your jacket as you head out the door. The day looks to be sunny before clouds move in later in the afternoon. Highs will go into in the mid-50’s. Temperatures this evening will drop to the 40’s this evening with lows in the mid-40’s. Rain will move into the area overnight. Tomorrow, we’ll have a few leftover showers around sunrise before we clear out later in the morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the low 60’s. This weekend is looking perfect! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60’s for both Saturday and Sunday. Storms will return on Monday as a cold front swing through the area. This will give us a good chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70’s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be much cooler with highs in the low 50’s under sunny skies