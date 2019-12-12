Boil water notice issued in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Tri County Water Association has issued a boil water notice for customers.
The areas where customers will be affected are County Road 10 in Jasper County, County Road 7 from County Road 10 down to County Road 71 and all other roads that are off of County Road 7 between County Road 10 and 71.
Customers will be notified when water is safe to drink.
Please call the Tri County Water Association office if you have any questions at (601) 729-2083.
