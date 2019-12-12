African American Military History Museum to host annual Christmas Open House

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The African American Military History Museum is hosting its annual Christmas gathering Saturday.
The museum is encouraging those coming this weekend to dress in their holiday attire.
“We will have Christmas carols, who will be here to set the tone,” Latoya Norman the museum manager said. "We offer a free gift-wrapping station for those who don’t like gift wrapping and want to come in and have their gifts wrapped. We will have Santa for those interested in having pictures taken.”
The museum will also be taking toy donations for Toys for Tots.
The event is from 12 to 2 pm.
