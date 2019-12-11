USM hosting fall commencement Thursday and Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - New graduates of The University of Southern Mississippi will walk across the stage and into the next phase of their lives this week.
USM will host those graduates and their families and friends during three fall commencement ceremonies spanning Thursday and Friday. All three will be held at the Bernard Reed Green Coliseum on the USM campus.
The commencement ceremony for graduate degree candidates will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday. There will be two ceremonies for undergraduate degree candidates on Friday; one at 9 a.m. and another at 2 p.m.
Graduates from the colleges of Business and Economic Development, Education and Human Sciences and Nursing and Health Professions will walk in the 9 a.m. ceremony. Graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences will walk in the 2 p.m. ceremony.
Because of the number of visitors attending the ceremonies, drivers should expect increased traffic in and around the USM campus on Thursday and Friday. All university parking lots, unless specifically marked, will be open to the public for the ceremonies.
