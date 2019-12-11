Miss. Board of Education gets community feedback for Perkins V State Plan

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Board of Education is working to get community opinions and comments on the Perkins V State Plan.
Representatives with the board were at Petal Middle School Tuesday getting feedback on the Perkins V State Plan, which focuses on career and technical education in schools across the state.
“A lot of what happens in education happens locally and the local communities are a key part of this,” said Nathan Oakley, Chief Academic Officer for the board. “One of the big tenants of Perkins is accountability and part of that accountability is stakeholder feedback.”
The plan’s vision is to make sure students are prepared to either go to college or into the workforce after they graduate high school.
“I want to ensure students who are participating in career and technical education programs at the secondary and post-secondary level, that there is a demand for those jobs,” said Oakley. “We are preparing our students as they move through for high skills, high demand, high wage jobs.”
Local administrators say this plan will be a great step forward in giving students more career opportunities.
“Perkins is going to help us as we are continuously seeking ways to provide opportunities to connect our kids to their next steps in terms of developing them for either their career after high school or if they are going to continue their education,” said Ben Wade, Career and Technology director for Petal High School. “Perkins is a vital part of providing resources to allow us to do that at a high level.”
The next public comment meeting will be at the Tupelo High School Media Center on Dec. 16 from 2-4 that afternoon.
