Jones County schools demonstrate new safety technology for school buses

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - School buses in Jones County are getting new technology to ensure the safety of children as they are getting on and off the bus.
The new technology is called the Predictive Stop Arm. If a motorist continues through a school bus stop sign, the arm will sound an alert siren for both the children and the driver.
The Jones County School District transportation department hosted its annual school bus safety poster contest and safety technology news conference Tuesday. Children participated in a poster contest and won prizes based on the best art work. The students acknowledged school bus safety.
Lori McJohnson, the mother of Nathan Key, spoke at the conference. Nathan was killed in December 2009 in Jones County after being hit by a car that passed his stopped school bus. He was only 5 years old.
Nathan’s Law, which stiffens the penalty for passing a stopped school bus, was passed in Nathan’s honor. Wednesday marks the 10th year since his passing.
“This is just an extra safety equipment, just an extra precaution for our students," McJohnson said. "But it also alerts the motorists, and we hope that with these alarms motorists will understand that they’re being seen.”
The Predictive Stop Arm and Nathan’s Law will go hand-in-hand in ensuring the safety of students at the bus stop.
