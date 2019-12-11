Jones College responds to criticism from U.S. Justice Dept.

"The College has reviewed the Statement of Interest filed by the federal government in this matter. At this time, a preliminary motion to dismiss certain claims against certain defendants is pending before the Court. Because discovery has not yet been conducted, the only alleged facts in the record come from the unproven statements contained in the plaintiffs’ complaint. The Statement of Interest broadly accepts those allegations and the merits of the plaintiffs’ claims. The College looks forward to the Court’s ruling on the motion to dismiss and to developing the facts of this case through the discovery process.