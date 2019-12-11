Howard Industries makes toy donation to Angel Tree program in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Howard Industries in Laurel is helping make the holidays special for hundreds of kids in the Pine Belt area by teaming up with the Salvation Army of Laurel.
The company along with its employees purchased gifts for 175 children from the ‘Angel Tree’ program.
Adopting angels has become a tradition at Howard Industries and the partnership they share with the Salvation Army brings Christmas joy each year to kids in the area.
Major Raymond Pruitt, with the Salvation Army of Laurel, says business partnerships like this, help them in making Christmas a little brighter for those kids who might not have otherwise have such a merry Christmas.
“Howard Industries is a wonderful corporate partner to the Salvation Army and we receive tremendous support that helps us in what we do,” said Pruitt, “Last year we helped 1,446 people at Christmas and we’re on track to probably pass that number in 2019 and having the help of a wonderful corporation like Howard means a lot.”
Howard Industries also purchased 300-boxes of Stove Top Stuffing Mix and 600-boxes of mac and cheese for food boxes being donated.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.