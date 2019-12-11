Hattiesburg High School’s forensics team takes home awards

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg High School forensics team took home some hardware at a national qualifier competition. is known for their winning forensics program.
The team has just returned from Denver, Colorado where they competed at the Denver East High School Debate Invitational.
Senior Adonai Hill is a transfer student in first-year part of the program, and she made history by becoming the first Mississippi student to win the Overall Individual Champion. She also won the poetry division.
“My favorite part is competing," Hill said. “I love competing, I love telling the story that I’m presented to other people making them feel emotion."
Hill and her partner, Casey Buisson, won the duo competition as well.
“I love that we grow in ourselves and as partners throughout this whole experience," Buisson said. “Because I thought that I knew Adonai before this year, but before we became duo partners, we really didn’t know each other that well.”
They have been memorizing their current piece, “Angel," since August. “Angel” is a piece about the relationship between an elderly woman and an angel.
Their coach, Reginald Chapman, is a 2010 Hattiesburg High alumni and former forensics team member. Chapman went on to join the forensics team at William Carey University.
Chapman has since returned to the HHS campus to coach the current forensics team. He says they mostly practice after school and the program is continuing to get more and more popular.
“Being a former student of the program, I have a lot of experience with where the program was and where it is now and the work that it takes in order to get back to what it was then,” Chapman said.
