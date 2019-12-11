Bundle up for a chilly Wednesday

We started off your Wednesday cold and windy with cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-30s. Grab your jacket as you head outside, because today will be much cooler that it was earlier this week. Highs will only top out in the mid-50s, and winds will be breezy between 15mph to 20mph. Temperatures this evening will drop into the 40s with lows in the upper 30s Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s. Showers will be possible in the evening. Another chance for rain returns on Friday with highs in the low 60s. This weekend is looking perfect! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s for both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances return for Monday and Tuesday of next week.