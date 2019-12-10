Shelter gets grant money thanks to the love for a kitten

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Pines Animal Shelter was awarded a $1,000 check on Tuesday thanks the Petco Foundation.
The story of how that check got there all started with a little girl and her desire for a pet kitten.
Kimmy Lichlyter and her family were foster parents to a family of kittens from the Southern Pines Animal Shelter and soon, Kimmy fell in love with one kitten in particular…Haven.
Soon time came to return the kittens to the shelter, but much to Kimmy’s surprise, her mom decided to let her keep little Haven.
As time passed, that love spread from Kimmy and Haven to the rest of the family, so they decided to write into the Petco Foundation’s “Holiday Wishes” campaign that awards money to shelters that houses adopted pets.
Soon the family and the shelter were notified by Petco that Haven’s story was a winner and that Southern Pines would be the recipient of the grant money.
“She was just super cute and sweet, and she was kind of being a little mischievous and biting the other’s tails at first, just playfully nibbling them and I was just like, this is the one,” said Kimmy.
Southern Pines Executive Director, Ginny Sims, says the money will go a long way to help the shelter in helping to put pets into more family’s lives.
“It makes a huge difference, we take in more than 8,000 animals a year at Southern Pines and gifts like this, made possible by the Petco Foundation, really helps us be able to take those extra steps to make stories like Haven’s possible,” Sims said.
More than 15,000 adopters since 2012 have shared the big and small ways that their pet brightens their life to help make $4.2 million in Holiday Wishes grand awards come true for the animal welfare organizations across the country that make the adoptions possible.
This year, the Petco Foundation has celebrated the best “Holiday Wishes” stories by awarding nearly $900,000 in grant awards to animal welfare organizations at special celebrations at Petco locations coast to coast.
