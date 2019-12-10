Sen. Wicker displays Christmas tree decorated with Petal students’ ornaments

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker displayed ornaments made by Petal High School students on his office Christmas tree in the nation’s capital.
The hand-made, Mississippi history themed ornaments were presented to Wicker on Friday when he visited Petal High School.
“For the past three years my wife, Gayle, and I have been thoroughly impressed by the talented students we meet across the state,” Wicker said. “The ornaments the students at Petal High School have created this year will help showcase our state to the many visitors who come to my Washington office this holiday season.”
Wicker and his wife have made it a tradition to select a Mississippi high school to create ornaments for the tree each holiday season.
The theme of the ornaments this year was “Telling the Story of Mississippi - From Rockets to Rock Stars and Beyond.” The ornaments depict various Mississippi natives, products and companies, including B.B. King, Faith Hill, Elvis Presley, Glenn Ray Tutor, Robert Johnson, Pine Sol, Barq’s Root Beer and FedEx.
