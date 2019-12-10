Preliminary hearing in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney murder case underway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A preliminary hearing in the Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney murder case began on Tuesday morning.
Detective Jonathan Ross with Birmingham Police has been working on Kamille’s case. Ross has worked in homicide for eight years, and patrol for 19 years.
Ross says Kamille had been in the Parkway Villa Apartment dumpster approximately 10 days before she was found. He also confirmed that she died from asphyxiation.
Ross says toxic levels of Methamphetamine had been ingested, along with Trazodone.
Patrick Stallworth told Ross that Derick Brown gave Cupcake the drugs.
Stallworth and Brown are both charged with capital murder in the case.
Ross says witnesses called 911 to report Cupcake missing, and officers responded and talked to Kamille’s mother, April Thomas.
Police also talked to a 10-year-old boy. He told police that Cupcake was taken and gave a description of the man and woman that Cupcake got into the SUV with and was crying.
Ross says police also talked to an 11-year-old girl who gave a description of a male with bad teeth and a “chunky” black female.
Police obtained video from Hayes Middle School and checked with other businesses, including a Shell gas station.
The case was bound over to a grand jury.
