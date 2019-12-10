Nicholls St. goes up against Carver College

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Dexter McClanahan has averaged 17.4 points this year for Nicholls State. Warith Alatishe is also a key contributor, with 8.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.MIGHTY MCCLANAHAN: McClanahan has connected on 35.8 percent of the 67 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 14 of 27 over his last three games. He's also made 75 percent of his free throws this season.