NASA shines spotlight on Stennis Space Center

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - NASA continued its Artemis Day activities Tuesday by showing the world why Stennis Space Center in Hancock County is a key player in the agency’s quest to go back to the moon.
The B2 Test Stand is a historic facility where they tested the Saturn V rocket engines. Now, the SLS Core Stage will take center stage in 2020. The next step will be those tests, and that should create a big economic impact for the area, reportedly bringing in 200 jobs.
“This is exciting,” said Mark Nappi, Boeing IP director. “I sat through 150 shuttle launch attempts, and this is the same feeling. This is big. It’s huge, and the team coming here is just as excited about it.”
Adjacent to the B2 test Stand are huge cranes, which will be used to get the SLS Core Stage from the horizontal to vertical position, enabling team members to fire up four RS-25 engines.
“When this thing launches, it will be just a wonderful day for the Boeing Company and for NASA, that this accomplishment has been made,” Nappi added. “Think about where we’re going. We’re going back to the moon and eventually to Mars, and this vehicle is going to take us there.”
