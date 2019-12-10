Mother, grandmother indicted after 5-year-old Mississippi girl drowns in pond

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - Two women were indicted after 5-year-old Annabelle Bush drowned in a pond over Labor Day Weekend, WTVA reports.
Tammy Brooks, Annabelle’s grandmother, was indicted with contributing to the neglect of a child and has been released on a $7,500 bond.
Brittany Brooks, Annabelle’s mother, was also indicted with contributing to the neglect of a child and faces four additional charges stemming from a previous incident.
Brittany Brooks’ children were placed in the care of Tammy Brooks when Annabelle drowned in September.
This spring deputies arrested Brittany Brooks and her boyfriend Alejandro Martinez and charged them with four counts of felony child deprivation.
The trial for Tammy Brooks, Brittany Brooks and Martinez is set for Feb. 24, 2020.
