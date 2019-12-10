Making sure your vehicle is ready for holiday travel

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM)- Christmas is fast approaching and making sure your car is ready to go is crucial if you plan on driving out of town for the holidays. Now is the time mechanics see people bringing their cars in to get checked up.
Mike Davis, owner of D&D Tires, suggests three things to make sure you get looked at before you hit the road:
- Get the pressure looked at in your tires.
- Check the condition of your tires.
- Check the fluids to make sure they are at the right levels.
Davis says getting an oil change is a good idea because they most often check everything in your car as they are changing the oil. He says an oil change takes anywhere from 20-30 minutes.
Jim Larsen has been visiting D&D Tires for 40 years. Larsen has already made trips to Texas this early in the holiday season.
Larsen is getting his car looked at before his big trip to Arkansas Tuesday. He will be going to see his grandson’s holiday concert.
