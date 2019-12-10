Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-NASA-MOON-MISSION
NASA chief gets latest look at new moon rocket
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine is heralding the completion of a huge new rocket for the program aimed at putting a man and woman on the moon. Bridentstine was in New Orleans on Monday for an up-close look at the first, newly completed “core stage” rocket of NASA's Space Launch System. Later this month, the core stage will be transported on the Mississippi River by barge from New Orleans to Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. It's to undergo tests there before being taken to Cape Canaveral. NASA's goal it to put a man and woman on the moon by 2024,
Louisiana State Police: Man brandished sword during argument
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana State Police say they arrested a man who brandished a long sword at another man during an argument. The agency said in a Facebook post on Sunday that they charged 42-year-old Travis Fisher with aggravated assault. Troopers said they arrived at a New Orleans home where they heard screaming and yelling. Troopers reported they saw Fisher waving a sword around in an “aggressive manner" toward another man. Fisher was arrested without incident. In a photo posted by State Police, the sword is shown to be more than a foot long with a thin blade and a corresponding sheath.
Average US price of gas drops 1 penny per gallon to $2.65
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dipped 1 penny per gallon to $2.65 over the past two weeks. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg says Sunday that further cuts to gas prices are unlikely because crude oil costs are on the rise. The price at the pump is 14 cents higher than it was a year ago. The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.74 per gallon in San Diego. The lowest average is $2.14 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The average price of diesel is $3.06, down a penny.
Police: Man dead after shooting at Baton Rouge park
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police in Baton Rouge say a man is dead after being shot in a suspected robbery at a public park. Police on Sunday said 25-year-old Ivory Profit died at a local hospital, where he was taken after being found shot in the midsection Saturday morning at Howell Community Park. The Advocated reported no arrests had been made Sunday, but police said that robbery appeared to be the motive behind the shooting. Police were seeking tips from anyone with information on the shooting.
Trump food stamp changes loom, impact on Louisiana unclear
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials don't yet know how many of the state's food stamp recipients could be at risk of losing benefits because of a new Trump administration rule that will tighten the program's work requirements. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says about 49,000 of the 810,000 people in Louisiana who rely on the federal food stamp program meet the definition of work-eligible adults as outlined in the federal rule change that takes effect in April. Agency officials say they still are examining the new USDA rules to determine their impact.
Co-inventor of New Orleans 'hand grenade' cocktail dies
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The co-founder of a chain of bars in New Orleans' French Quarter who helped create an iconic cocktail known as the “hand grenade” has died. Earl Bernhardt's business partner says the 80-year-old died Thursday from natural causes. One of his daughters says Bernhardt was at his New Orleans home. The frozen, lime green “hand grenade” is a common site along Bourbon Street. It's served in a tall-necked plastic container with a smiling hand grenade at its base. A federal trademark protected the drink's name and concept, and Bernhardt sued imitators.
South Louisiana diocese to close elementary school
HOUMA, La. (AP) — A Catholic elementary school that has operated for more than 50 years in south Louisiana is closing. Catholic diocese officials said Maria Immacolata Elementary in Houma will close at the end of the current school year. The school has just over 150 students. Officials had planned to close the school after the 2018-19 school year, but last-minute pleas from parents persuaded Houma-Thibodaux Bishop Shelton Fabre to keep it open in an effort to improve its finances. In a news release this week, the diocese says student enrollment and the school's economic vitality have fallen to a level that is no longer sustainable.
Cranston among celebrities at New Orleans Orpheus parade
Actor Bryan Cranston will be the celebrity monarch when the Krewe of Orpheus parade rolls in New Orleans on Feb. 24, the night before Mardi Gras. The krewe announced Friday that the “Breaking Bad” star will be joined by Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis of “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Country musician Lauren Alaina also will be part of the procession and will headline the krewe's annual post-parade captain's party. Some 1,200 krewe members will ride 30 elaborate floats in a parade that also features 32 marching bands and clubs.