HPD searching for two people in credit card fraud case at Turtle Creek Mall

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s helping in identifying two people believed to be involved in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.
Metro Crime Stoppers said in a Monday Facebook post the two people are believed to have used a stolen credit card at the Turtle Creek Mall.
If you can identify one of these people, contact Hattiesburg police at (601)- 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-7867.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.