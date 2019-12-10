HPD searching for two people in credit card fraud case at Turtle Creek Mall

December 10, 2019 at 11:58 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 11:58 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s helping in identifying two people believed to be involved in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.

Metro Crime Stoppers said in a Monday Facebook post the two people are believed to have used a stolen credit card at the Turtle Creek Mall.

If you can provided information on this case, it can lead to a reward. Please contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

If you can identify one of these people, contact Hattiesburg police at (601)- 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-7867.

