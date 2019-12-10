Hattiesburg Fire Department raises almost $2,500 for family

“Around lunch time, we were at the ball field and he started complaining, and we thought maybe it was a stomach issue," said Lane’s mother, Amanda Smith. "He ended up laying in the dugout not being able to play. Around 7:30 that night, we ended up at Merit Health Wesley because the pain was just not going away, it wasn’t slacking up, nothing was fixing it. My mother instinct kicked in and I knew something was wrong.”