Hattiesburg Fire Department raises almost $2,500 for family

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On March 26th, 2019, 6-year-old Lane Smith was diagnosed with stage three neuroblastoma.
“Around lunch time, we were at the ball field and he started complaining, and we thought maybe it was a stomach issue," said Lane’s mother, Amanda Smith. "He ended up laying in the dugout not being able to play. Around 7:30 that night, we ended up at Merit Health Wesley because the pain was just not going away, it wasn’t slacking up, nothing was fixing it. My mother instinct kicked in and I knew something was wrong.”
Lane had 100% of his tumor removed back in July.
“They didn’t think that they were going to be able to get 100%, more like 80ish,” said Smith. “Once they got in there and started doing the surgery, everything came out, 100% is gone and he is cancer free as of right now.”
Lane is currently still recovering from a stem cell transplant he had in September, but his mom says that he is continuing to stay strong throughout this battle.
“For the most part, he has been a champ,” said Smith. “He has been strong. I look up to my child. With all the different medications, his emotions and moods get out of whack, but for the most part he’s been a champ through it all.”
As part of its yearly No Shave November fundraiser, the Hattiesburg Fire Department wanted to help Lane and his family.
Fire department officials allowed firemen to pay a certain amount of money to be able to grow facial hair during the month of November.
The money goes to help the Smith family.
“It’s great,” said firemen Dalton Delk. “You know, it’s rewarding to see the smile on their face, especially the kids. When you get the kids in here and they get to jump around on the fire truck and honk the horn and siren, it’s rewarding.”
The department raised almost $2,500 for the Smiths.
