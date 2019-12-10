Bomb squad investigating ‘suspicious item’ at Biloxi house

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The bomb squad for Biloxi Police Department is investigating a “suspicious item” that was spotted by officers trying to serve an arrest warrant.
Authorities say they went to the house at 220 Crawford Street on Tuesday morning to arrest a suspect on an unrelated charge. When they arrived, one of the officers saw something suspicious so police obtained a search warrant.
After searching the property, police located a suspicious device. That item caused Biloxi Police to call in their bomb squad division, as well as ATF agents. The device was seized and sent to a lab for further evaluation.
Two people were arrested at the Crawford Street home on unrelated charges connected to previous warrants; a third person was arrested and charged with paraphernalia. None of the charges the three suspects are facing are connected to the suspicious item at this time, said authorities.
