Rosters released for 33rd Mississippi Alabama Football Classic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Rosters for the 33rd Mississippi Alabama Football Classic have been released.
The best high school football seniors in Mississippi and Alabama will face off in the annual all-star game Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. Kick off is set for 12:05 p.m.
Several Pine Belt schools are represented on the Mississippi team, including Columbia, Oak Grove, Picayune, Mize and Wayne County.
You can view the full Mississippi roster below:
- #1 Jimmy Holiday, Madison Central, QB
- #2 Deon Biggins, Horn Lake, DB
- #3 Cameron Threatt, Lewisburg, DB
- #4 Jaden Walley, d’Iberville, WR
- #5 Lideatrick Griffin, Philadelphia, WR
- #6 Rufus Harvey, Starkville, WR
- #7 Tyrese Hopkins, Starkville, DB
- #8 Jamison Kelly, Columbia, DB
- #9 Will Rogers, Brandon, QB
- #10 Alex Adams Jr., South Pike, WR
- #12 An’Darius Coffey, Winona, DB
- #14 Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Grenada, DB
- #16 Caleb Offord, Southaven, DB
- #20 Stemarion Edwards, Simmons, LB
- #22 Kentrel Bullock, Columbia, RB
- #24 Jamari Dean, South Panola, RB
- #26 Kenyatta Harrell, Pearl, Injured
- #27 Randy Anderson, Lafayette, RB
- #32 Ahmad Johnson, Pelahatchie, LB
- #38 Kiyon Williams, Oxford, LB
- #40 Hayes Hammond, Tupelo, LS
- #42 Latarius Carr, Olive Branch, LB
- #44 Jakivuan Brown, Horn Lake, Injured
- #45 Rontavious “Dude” Person, Oxford, LB
- #48 Jevon Banks, Olive Branch, DE
- #50 Robert Spearmon, West Point, DL
- #56 Chris Winston, Warren Central, OL
- #62 Davion Carter, Pearl, OL
- #68 Trenton Jackson, Oak Grove, OL
- #71 Deonta Reed, Picayune, OL
- #73 Dylan Spencer, Madison Central, OL
- #74 Trey Tuggle, Mize, OL
- #76 Jonquez Roby, West Point, OL
- #77 Xavier Hill, Olive Branch, OL
- #80 Jeremiah “J.J.” Pegues, Oxford, RB
- #83 Jaylan Ware, Starkville, DL
- #86 Trip Wilson, Tupelo, WR
- #88 Gain Gaudin, Northwest Rankin, K/P
- #90 Josaih Hayes, Horn Lake, DL
- #92 Montra Edwards, Holmes County Central, DL
- #95 Armondous Cooley, Wayne County, DL
- #99 McKinnley Jackson, George County, DL
- Manager: Jaylen Wheeler, Lake Cormorant
- Manager: Tyler Ferguson, Purvis
- Head Coach: Brad Breland, Union
- Assistant Coaches: Tyler Peterson, Brandon OC; Tim Shramek, Germantown DC; Chris Cutcliffe, Oxford WRs; Patrick Schoolar, Neshoba Central, OL; Anthony Dillon, North Forrest, LBs; Joey Tompkins, Winona, DL; Bernard Euell, Velma Jackson, DBs.
- Scout coach: Derrick Hooker, South Delta
- Administrative coaches: Howard McNeill, Kenny Robinson, Hoss Ladner, Todd Mangum.
- Athletic trainer: Ray Burr and Richey Woods of Mississippi Sports Medicine
The full Alabama roster can be viewed below:
- #1 Deshazio Williams, Pinson Valley, DB
- #2 Keyonteze Johnson, Pinson Valley, WR/TE
- #3 Carlos “C.J.” Evans Jr., McGill-Toolen, RB
- #6 Kendrick Simpkins, Robert E. Lee, DB
- #7 Korian Wilson, McGill Toolen, DB
- #8 Jaylen Stinson, Opelika, DB
- #9 Ja’Cobee Bryant, Hillcrest-Evergreen, DB
- #10 Ron Wiggins, Jacksonville, RB
- #11 Sawyer Pate, Thompson, QB
- #12 Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals, QB
- #14 Omari Porter, Auburn, DB
- #16 Kristian Story, Lanett, ATH
- #20 Thadeus “J.J.” Evans, Montevallo, TE/WR
- #22 Jordon Ingram, St. Paul’s Episcopal, RB
- #28 Evan McGuire, Thompson, K/P
- #30 Jackson Bratton, Muscle Shoals, DE/LB
- #32 Adam Chaney, Saraland, DE/LB
- #36 DaQuan Johnson, Flomaton, DE/LB
- #38 Demouy Kennedy, Theodore, DE/LB
- #44 Allen Merrick, Gadsen City, DE/LB
- #45 Xavier Morrow, Paul Bryant, DE/LB
- #48 Cameron Riley, Hillcrest-Evergreen, DE/LB
- #56 Cade Gothard, Eufaula, OL
- #71 Trent Howard, Briarwood Christian, OL
- #72 Brady Wilson, Spanish Fort, OL
- #73 Javion Cohen, Central Phenix City, OL
- #74 Logan Self, Hewitt-Trussville, OL
- #75 David Bodden, Hoover, OL
- #77 Joshua Jones, Central Phenix City, OL
- #79 Zac Taylor, James Clemens, OL
- #80 Jamius Mitchell, Opelika, HB/TE
- #83 Eric Shaw, Reeltown, TE
- #86 Eddie Williams, Central Phenix City, TE/WR
- #88 Mike Pettway, Thompson, TE/WR
- #90 Daniel Foster-Allen, St. Paul’s Episcopal, DL
- #92 Jah-Marien Latham, Pickens County, DL
- #93 Eric Taylor, Hewitt-Trussville, DL
- #95 Jeremy Moore, Baldwin County, DL
- #96 Carlos Johnson Jr., Spanish Fort, DL
- #99 DeCarius Hawthorne, Center Point, DL
- Managers: Hudson Higgins and Jesse Parker, Mars Hill Bible
- Head coach: Shawn Raney, Spain Park
- Assistant coaches: Jon Clements, Corner, OC & QB/RB; Jamey DuBose, Central, DC & LB; Adrian Abrams, Minor, OLB; Darrel Higgins, Mars Hill Bible, WR; Doug Vickery, Flomaton, DB; Ben Berguson, Homewood, OL; Tim Vakakes, Jackson-Olin, DL
- Scout coach: Brian Maner, Spain Park
- Administrative coaches: Billy Odom, Ken Wright, Randy White
- Athletic Trainers: Brad Cheatham and John Hammondtree, Encore
You can view the full game day schedule below:
