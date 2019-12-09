Rosters released for 33rd Mississippi Alabama Football Classic

The best high school football seniors from Mississippi and Alabama will face off Saturday at The Rock. (Source: Mississippi Association of Coaches)
By Luke Smith | December 9, 2019 at 3:25 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 3:27 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Rosters for the 33rd Mississippi Alabama Football Classic have been released.

The best high school football seniors in Mississippi and Alabama will face off in the annual all-star game Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. Kick off is set for 12:05 p.m.

Several Pine Belt schools are represented on the Mississippi team, including Columbia, Oak Grove, Picayune, Mize and Wayne County.

You can view the full Mississippi roster below:

  • #1 Jimmy Holiday, Madison Central, QB
  • #2 Deon Biggins, Horn Lake, DB
  • #3 Cameron Threatt, Lewisburg, DB
  • #4 Jaden Walley, d’Iberville, WR
  • #5 Lideatrick Griffin, Philadelphia, WR
  • #6 Rufus Harvey, Starkville, WR
  • #7 Tyrese Hopkins, Starkville, DB
  • #8 Jamison Kelly, Columbia, DB
  • #9 Will Rogers, Brandon, QB
  • #10 Alex Adams Jr., South Pike, WR
  • #12 An’Darius Coffey, Winona, DB
  • #14 Emmanuel Forbes Jr., Grenada, DB
  • #16 Caleb Offord, Southaven, DB
  • #20 Stemarion Edwards, Simmons, LB
  • #22 Kentrel Bullock, Columbia, RB
  • #24 Jamari Dean, South Panola, RB
  • #26 Kenyatta Harrell, Pearl, Injured
  • #27 Randy Anderson, Lafayette, RB
  • #32 Ahmad Johnson, Pelahatchie, LB
  • #38 Kiyon Williams, Oxford, LB
  • #40 Hayes Hammond, Tupelo, LS
  • #42 Latarius Carr, Olive Branch, LB
  • #44 Jakivuan Brown, Horn Lake, Injured
  • #45 Rontavious “Dude” Person, Oxford, LB
  • #48 Jevon Banks, Olive Branch, DE
  • #50 Robert Spearmon, West Point, DL
  • #56 Chris Winston, Warren Central, OL
  • #62 Davion Carter, Pearl, OL
  • #68 Trenton Jackson, Oak Grove, OL
  • #71 Deonta Reed, Picayune, OL
  • #73 Dylan Spencer, Madison Central, OL
  • #74 Trey Tuggle, Mize, OL
  • #76 Jonquez Roby, West Point, OL
  • #77 Xavier Hill, Olive Branch, OL
  • #80 Jeremiah “J.J.” Pegues, Oxford, RB
  • #83 Jaylan Ware, Starkville, DL
  • #86 Trip Wilson, Tupelo, WR
  • #88 Gain Gaudin, Northwest Rankin, K/P
  • #90 Josaih Hayes, Horn Lake, DL
  • #92 Montra Edwards, Holmes County Central, DL
  • #95 Armondous Cooley, Wayne County, DL
  • #99 McKinnley Jackson, George County, DL
  • Manager: Jaylen Wheeler, Lake Cormorant
  • Manager: Tyler Ferguson, Purvis
  • Head Coach: Brad Breland, Union
  • Assistant Coaches: Tyler Peterson, Brandon OC; Tim Shramek, Germantown DC; Chris Cutcliffe, Oxford WRs; Patrick Schoolar, Neshoba Central, OL; Anthony Dillon, North Forrest, LBs; Joey Tompkins, Winona, DL; Bernard Euell, Velma Jackson, DBs.
  • Scout coach: Derrick Hooker, South Delta
  • Administrative coaches: Howard McNeill, Kenny Robinson, Hoss Ladner, Todd Mangum.
  • Athletic trainer: Ray Burr and Richey Woods of Mississippi Sports Medicine

The full Alabama roster can be viewed below:

  • #1 Deshazio Williams, Pinson Valley, DB
  • #2 Keyonteze Johnson, Pinson Valley, WR/TE
  • #3 Carlos “C.J.” Evans Jr., McGill-Toolen, RB
  • #6 Kendrick Simpkins, Robert E. Lee, DB
  • #7 Korian Wilson, McGill Toolen, DB
  • #8 Jaylen Stinson, Opelika, DB
  • #9 Ja’Cobee Bryant, Hillcrest-Evergreen, DB
  • #10 Ron Wiggins, Jacksonville, RB
  • #11 Sawyer Pate, Thompson, QB
  • #12 Logan Smothers, Muscle Shoals, QB
  • #14 Omari Porter, Auburn, DB
  • #16 Kristian Story, Lanett, ATH
  • #20 Thadeus “J.J.” Evans, Montevallo, TE/WR
  • #22 Jordon Ingram, St. Paul’s Episcopal, RB
  • #28 Evan McGuire, Thompson, K/P
  • #30 Jackson Bratton, Muscle Shoals, DE/LB
  • #32 Adam Chaney, Saraland, DE/LB
  • #36 DaQuan Johnson, Flomaton, DE/LB
  • #38 Demouy Kennedy, Theodore, DE/LB
  • #44 Allen Merrick, Gadsen City, DE/LB
  • #45 Xavier Morrow, Paul Bryant, DE/LB
  • #48 Cameron Riley, Hillcrest-Evergreen, DE/LB
  • #56 Cade Gothard, Eufaula, OL
  • #71 Trent Howard, Briarwood Christian, OL
  • #72 Brady Wilson, Spanish Fort, OL
  • #73 Javion Cohen, Central Phenix City, OL
  • #74 Logan Self, Hewitt-Trussville, OL
  • #75 David Bodden, Hoover, OL
  • #77 Joshua Jones, Central Phenix City, OL
  • #79 Zac Taylor, James Clemens, OL
  • #80 Jamius Mitchell, Opelika, HB/TE
  • #83 Eric Shaw, Reeltown, TE
  • #86 Eddie Williams, Central Phenix City, TE/WR
  • #88 Mike Pettway, Thompson, TE/WR
  • #90 Daniel Foster-Allen, St. Paul’s Episcopal, DL
  • #92 Jah-Marien Latham, Pickens County, DL
  • #93 Eric Taylor, Hewitt-Trussville, DL
  • #95 Jeremy Moore, Baldwin County, DL
  • #96 Carlos Johnson Jr., Spanish Fort, DL
  • #99 DeCarius Hawthorne, Center Point, DL
  • Managers: Hudson Higgins and Jesse Parker, Mars Hill Bible
  • Head coach: Shawn Raney, Spain Park
  • Assistant coaches: Jon Clements, Corner, OC & QB/RB; Jamey DuBose, Central, DC & LB; Adrian Abrams, Minor, OLB; Darrel Higgins, Mars Hill Bible, WR; Doug Vickery, Flomaton, DB; Ben Berguson, Homewood, OL; Tim Vakakes, Jackson-Olin, DL
  • Scout coach: Brian Maner, Spain Park
  • Administrative coaches: Billy Odom, Ken Wright, Randy White
  • Athletic Trainers: Brad Cheatham and John Hammondtree, Encore

You can view the full game day schedule below:

Kick off is set for 12:05 p.m. (Source: Mississippi Association of Coaches)

