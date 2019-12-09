Mississippi State to face Louisville in Music City Bowl

The Bulldogs are no strangers to Louisville in the postseason, having last played and beaten the Cardinals in the 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl. This season, Louisville finished with a 7-5 overall record and 5-3 record in the ACC to place second in the Atlantic Division behind the undefeated Clemson Tigers. MSU will be the second Southeastern Conference opponent that the Cardinals face this season, having lost to Kentucky in their regular season finale.