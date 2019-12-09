Long-time Civil Rights Activist to be awarded honorary Doctorate at USM graduation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A long-time civil rights activist and educator will be awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Ellie J. Dahmer will be awarded a Doctor of Humane Letters during the USM Fall Commencement ceremony on Friday, Dec. 13 at the Bernard Reed Green Coliseum.
The honorary doctorate is among the highest forms of recognition at the University. Nominees for the honorary degree should have demonstrated in their life and their work high standards of excellence as evidenced by criteria of scholarship, creative activity or service.
Dahmer is widely recognized for her work alongside her late husband Vernon F. Dahmer Sr. Ellie will be honored for her contributions to the American Civil Rights Movement and her advocacy for literacy and academic achievement.
The two facilitated voter registration drives and accepted poll tax money at their family-owned grocery store, which is located in the Kelly Settlement, to fight voter suppression and promote civic involvement throughout Hattiesburg.
In May, she was honored and recognized by the Hub City Business and Professional Men’s Club for her service and dedication.
“It is truly a special occasion when the University has the opportunity to bestow an honorary doctorate upon an individual whose work has made an impact on countless others and our community as a whole,” said University President Rodney D. Bennett. “Mrs. Dahmer is certainly an individual whose life’s work has helped to transform the hearts and minds of many as we continue to work toward a more inclusive and educated citizenry.”
“Through the honorary doctorate, the faculties of the University, as represented by the Honorary Degree Committee, recognize individuals of exceptional merit and impact,” said USM Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Steven R. Moser. “Mrs. Dahmer is such an individual, and her selection for this honor represents our wish to pay tribute to her life-long commitment to improving the lives of citizens in Forrest County and indeed across Mississippi.”
Dahmer, a Jasper County native, moved to Forrest County during the early 1950s. She taught public school for a total of 38 years in Jasper, Jones, Forrest, and Perry counties; holds a life membership in the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP); and is a founding member of the Beta Chi Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. She is also an active member of Shady Grove Baptist Church, where she has taught the Senior Women’s Sunday School Class for more than 60 years.
“I am proud that the University’s Honorary Degree Committee recommended Mrs. Dahmer for this honor and especially proud to confer upon her the degree Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa,” said President Bennett.
Dahmer has a Bachelor of Science in home economics from Tennessee State Agricultural and Industrial College and an elementary education certification from Jackson State University. She also completed graduate course work at Indiana University.
