Jones College students relieve finals stress with rescue puppies

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at Jones College took some time Monday to snuggle some furry friends to overcome the stress of finals week.
Not only did students participate in the event, but teachers also used the time to release some of the weight of finals.
The event was also beneficial for the rescue puppies by allowing them to interact with humans.
“It helps the puppies, because these puppies need to be socialized," said Murray Windham, an English teacher at Jones College. “Some come from backgrounds where they’ve been neglected or abused, and so this experience is great for the puppies as well, and the more socialized they are the more adoptable they are.”
Windham brought the puppies in for the students.
The event is put on by the Student Government Association.
