FIRST ALERT: Sunday forecast

Cloudy skies overnight with lows in the lower to mid-50’s. Monday expect cloudy skies with a 20 percent chance for light rain in the afternoon with highs in the lower to mid-70’s. Monday night look for a 70 percent chance for showers and a possible thunderstorm with lows in the in the upper 50’s. Tuesday look for temperatures to be around 70 early in the day but falling in the afternoon. The rain chances will diminish as well. Wednesday looks partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the lower 50’s and lows in the mid-30’s by Thursday morning. Becoming cloudy on Thursday with highs in the mid-50’s and lows in the lower 40’s. By Friday we have a 30 percent chance for isolated light showers with highs in the upper 50’s and lows in the lower 40’s by Saturday morning. Partly cloudy skies are expected by Saturday afternoon with highs in the lower 60’s. Lows will fall back into the upper 30’s Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon looks cool and dry with highs in the lower to mid-60’s.